Millie Mackintosh has confessed she ''cried every day for two months'' when her business went bust at the start of the year.
The former 'Made In Chelsea' star was devastated when her fashion business went down hill at the beginning of the year and says the whole experience was ''anxiety inducing''.
She said: ''It's been an up-and-down year. I've had the highest highs and the lowest lows. When the business went under it was upsetting and not just for me. The worst part was feeling like I'd let down everyone involved. I sat people down and let them know what was happening. It was upsetting, anxiety inducing, tearful ... I cried every day for two months. It was painful. Horrible.''
And despite the ups and downs, the 29-year-old reality star is ''proud'' of herself for giving it a go.
She added to the December issue of Red magazine: ''I was trying to save it, trying to get investment. I self-invested, then left it too late to get outside investment. It's hard when you're paying to make stock before money's come in. In the end, the fun, creative part that I really loved got lost under the strain of trying to keep it together. Time heals.
''I'm still proud of myself for attempting to start my own thing and I still have clothes in my wardrobe, but now I think, 'Was I completely crazy?' I must have been! But I've learnt so much from seeing the business inside out, every job. Although it didn't work out, it's taught me useful lessons for the future. I'm looking at it as something I can learn from.''
