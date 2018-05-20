Millie Mackintosh struggles with anxiety.

The 'Made In Chelsea' star admits she has found it difficult to cope in the past.

She explained to the Mail on Sunday's You magazine: ''In the past I've struggled a lot with anxiety. And I needed something to help me cope and to understand the way my mind worked. I have never been someone for a self-help book, but this has given me a different outlook. I think - like a lot of women - I'm very good at hanging on to the negative things and not the positive. Keep going, don't regret anything and push on through even when things are difficult.''

Meanwhile, Millie previously insisted she isn't in a rush to get married to Hugo Taylor and has no plans to head down the aisle just yet because there is ''so much else going on'' at the moment.

She explained: ''I left the show ['Made In Chelsea'] four years ago and I don't think I'll go back to TV. I've done that part of my life where I had my relationship in the public eye; now I value my privacy. Hugo and I are delighted to be engaged, but there's parts of our relationship that are just for us. We're not thinking about wedding plans yet because we're not in a rush. There's so much else going on.''

And Millie is really excited about being able to inject ''personality'' into her and Hugo's home when they find the right one.

She added: ''Our house is an eclectic mix of my style and my fiancé's, with prints, indoor plants and artworks. It used to be a neutral place: dark floors and lots of ''greige'', but we've slowly added colour. It needed personality and it takes time to build up a home. We're renting now and the next project will be doing up a house. We'll stay west, though, I love the village feel of Notting Hill and all the beautiful coloured houses.''