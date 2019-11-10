Millie Mackintosh is pregnant.

The 30-year-old former reality TV star is expecting her first child - a little girl - with her husband Hugo Taylor and can't wait to meet her little bundle in early next May.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Millie - who is 14 weeks pregnant - said: ''Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far. I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell.''

And, although she was ecstatic to learn she was pregnant, the former 'Made in Chelsea' star was delighted when she found out she was having a daughter.

She explained: ''She's got long legs - Hugo thinks she's going to be really tall like him. I'm so excited it's a girl. I would've been delighted with either, but when I found out we were having a girl, I suddenly realised this is what I really wanted.''

And the brunette beauty is already trying to get some practice in as she recently babysat Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' 13-month-old son Theodore.

Millie said: ''Vogue has been great. Theodore is so sweet. It was hard when he cried and we were so relieved when he settled down to sleep. Maybe we need to do more babysitting practice, but everyone says it's different when it's your own.''

Millie and Hugo first started dating in 2011 but they split up before getting back together in 2016 - months after she separated from her husband Professor Green.

They then tied the knot in July 2018 in a romantic ceremony in West Sussex.

Hugo, 33, said previously: ''I knew she was The One within about five minutes of us getting back together.

Millie added: ''But if we'd stayed together when we were younger, we wouldn't be together now. We had to go away, do our separate things and grow as people. We needed that time apart.''