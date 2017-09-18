Millie Mackintosh trained to be a make-up artist when she was a teenager.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star has just released her own cosmetic line - featuring face and body products - in collaboration with Boots and has admitted she's been dreaming of dropping her own range since she gained her qualification.

Speaking in an interview with Byrdie UK, she said: ''Beauty has been a part of my life since I was a teenager. I trained to be a make-up artist when I was 18 and have continued my love affair with everything beauty since. It's a dream come true to partner up with Boots as they are such an iconic British institution.''

The 28-year-old beauty has been working on the products for well over a year and is thrilled with the outcome because it's been a joint effort between her and her team.

She explained: ''The products where in development for about a year. I worked with a wonderful dedicate team of ladies who merged the technical elements with my creative ideas and aesthetic references ... We endeavoured to incorporate all skin types for the body based products and tones for the makeup elements.

''For example the Shape Up Brow Set (£12) and the Deeply in Lustre Bronze and Glow (£16), you can build up to your preferred colour. I was also mindful that the range be all-inclusive, there's a little bit of something in there for everyone.''

And, with her years of experience, Millie doesn't mind not wearing make-up but always makes sure she has her eyebrows done and then she can ''face the day'' properly.

She said: ''There are so many! However brushing up the eyebrow (not brushing out) will always make them look fuller and give a more open shape to your eye.

''If my eyebrows are done then I tend to feel ready to face the day. Shape Up Brow Kit is always in my bag.''