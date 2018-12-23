Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor are staying at home this Christmas because it was so ''weird'' being in Florida for their 2017 celebrations.
Millie Mackintosh had a ''weird'' Christmas last year.
The former 'Made in Chelsea' star and her husband Hugo Taylor - who she married in June - spent the festive season in Florida last year and shunned a traditional turkey dinner for lobster rolls, and though they had an ''amazing'' break, the 29-year-old beauty found it odd not participating in her usual customs.
She said: ''It was amazing but weird not having a tree.''
This year, the couple will host Christmas for both of their families.
Millie explained in a recent interview: ''For our first Christmas as newlyweds, getting the families together was the best compromise.''
Millie - who was previously married to Professor Green recently admitted she and her now-husband needed time apart to come back together even stronger than before, and said that the couple see children in their future.
She said: ''I didn't see Hugo much once I left the show, and then after my divorce I reconnected with old friends and we found ourselves back at the same gatherings. We were both older, we were both in different places. He was respectful and sensitive, and I felt completely comfortable in his company. He knows me so well and always looks out for me. I knew after everything he really was the right one for me. We both want children in a few years' time, we're open to the idea of living in Los Angeles for a while and we're both so happy to be together again. He's the man I want to be married to for life.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.