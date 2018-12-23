Millie Mackintosh had a ''weird'' Christmas last year.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star and her husband Hugo Taylor - who she married in June - spent the festive season in Florida last year and shunned a traditional turkey dinner for lobster rolls, and though they had an ''amazing'' break, the 29-year-old beauty found it odd not participating in her usual customs.

She said: ''It was amazing but weird not having a tree.''

This year, the couple will host Christmas for both of their families.

Millie explained in a recent interview: ''For our first Christmas as newlyweds, getting the families together was the best compromise.''

Millie - who was previously married to Professor Green recently admitted she and her now-husband needed time apart to come back together even stronger than before, and said that the couple see children in their future.

She said: ''I didn't see Hugo much once I left the show, and then after my divorce I reconnected with old friends and we found ourselves back at the same gatherings. We were both older, we were both in different places. He was respectful and sensitive, and I felt completely comfortable in his company. He knows me so well and always looks out for me. I knew after everything he really was the right one for me. We both want children in a few years' time, we're open to the idea of living in Los Angeles for a while and we're both so happy to be together again. He's the man I want to be married to for life.''