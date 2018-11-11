Millie Mackintosh knew when Hugo Taylor was about to propose because he was ''acting weird''.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' beauty - who tied the knot with her former co-star in June - got engaged to her partner while on holiday in Mykonos for her 28th birthday last year, and she ensured she was camera ready at all times because she was expecting him to pop the question.

Asked if she knew he was going to propose, she said: ''Yes, because I know him so well. He was acting weird, we were away and it was my birthday. I had every outfit planned and every day I did my make-up so I was ready.''

Hugo eventually popped the question over breakfast on her birthday with a ''sweet'' proposal.

Speaking to Red magazine, she recalled: ''He was so nervous. It's a blur but he said some sweet things.''

And Millie - who was previously married to rapper Professor Green - was ''ready'' for him to propose several months before he did.

She said: ''We'd known each other for so long and we feel so comfortable together, like best friends. I was ready a couple of months before he proposed. I didn't know when it would happen but I was there.''

The couple first dated in 2011 but split when Hugo was unfaithful and the 29-year-old star doesn't think they were ''ready'' for anything serious back then.

She said: ''Hugo and I are different people now. We've grown up a lot. I as 21, I didn't really know what I was doing. He was more immature, we weren't ready to be together.''

But Millie admitted their relationship came as a surprise as initially Hugo was just a ''supportive friend'' in the wake of her marriage breakdown.

She said: ''I had been through a lot, it as an emotional time. At the beginning Hugo was a supportive friend that's really what it was and it was nice. Then it developed.

''I was like, 'Oh... OK.' It just felt right. We've been friends for a long time and have many mutual friends but, ultimately, we needed to be apart to have our own journeys and figure stuff out before coming back together.''