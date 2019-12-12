Millie Mackintosh is suffering with ''severe anxiety'' during her pregnancy.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star is expecting a baby girl with husband Hugo Taylor and she's admitted she's been frequently gripped by ''unexplainable fear'' connected to pregnancy, birth and parenthood so has asked fans to recommend some books to help ease her worries.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Trying to keep on top of my mental health is proving a little tricker than usual. I'm still practicing mindfulness and daily meditation (as I normally would) but have had moments of severe anxiety on multiple occasions.

''I have found over the last few months that I have unexplainable fear which constantly switches from 'something is wrong with the baby' to 'how I will cope when the baby arrives' and don't get me started on the 'BIRTH'! I'm sure all new mums go through this and I am no different but would be great to hear from any of you who have been through similar things or have any suggestions on how to lessen these worries. Recommendations for good books & podcast always welcome.''

And the 30-year-old star has been suffering with a number of physical symptoms and is on an ''emotional roller coaster'' of mood swings.

She posted ''My pregnancy journey so far...... I'm not going to lie it's been a bit of an emotional roller coaster, bursting into tears for no apparent reason has become a weekly occurrence (sorry Hugo!) coupled with nausea, vomiting (not just in the morning - the evening sickness was worse for me) heartburn, breakouts, headaches, mood swings, bloating, insomnia, seriously sensitive boobs, tiredness, cravings, sciatica and a constant metallic taste in my mouth which makes everything taste disgusting!''