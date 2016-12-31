Millie Mackintosh bared her bottom in a sexy snap posted to Instagram.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star uploaded the photograph to the photo sharing site as she vacationed in South Africa.

Captioning the picture, which saw her pose in front of a full length window with just a mug in her hand, she wrote simply: ''My morning view.''

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old television personality - who split from husband Professor Green earlier this year - previously admitted she has ''grown and changed'' over the year.

She shared: ''The last year has had lots of change. I feel like I've grown and changed. A lot of things that maybe had to happen happened and I feel like I've come out and I'm feeling positive about the future.

''It's obviously really sad when a relationship comes to an end. But all I want is just to wish him happiness in the future. It's just moving on now.''

And Professor Green - real name Stephen Manderson - recently revealed he plans to document the couple's messy split in a new album.

Asked if she'll be unhappy with the music he plans to release, he said: ''I think that can be assumed. But I'm not worried about that. People assume they know me and they know the box I fit into but I grew up rapping a totally different way. I hope people will let me release the music and the style that I want. I'm not going to be nice just to sell records.''

Since the pair split, Millie has started dating her former flame Hugo Taylor. She uploaded a photo of them kissing just days after her divorce was finalised, writing alongside the picture: ''What a perfect end to an amazing weekend #hugodirty30 (sic).''