Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor secretly tied the knot three days ago at a low-key registry office.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' stars reportedly made their marriage official at Chelsea Town Hall in South West London earlier this week, Hello! magazine reports.

It's believed the brunette beauty's former co-stars from the E4 reality show, Caggie Dunlop and Rosie Fortescue, and her close pal Zara Martin were bridesmaids.

Despite the intimate ceremony, the pair celebrated on Saturday (23.06.18) with a lavish party at Whithurst Park in West Sussex - which is owned by Hugo's uncle - where around 200 guests enjoyed a drinks reception and dinner under a large marquee erected within the grounds of the Jacobean-style property.

The pair - who first met when they were just teenagers - got engaged after a romantic getaway to Greece in August last year, one year after rekindling their romance.

Millie was previously married to rapper Professor Green for three years before splitting in 2016.

The Quality Street heir had dated Hugo in 2011, for six months when they were on 'Made in Chelsea'.

The 28-year-old socialite recently admitted she and her now-husband needed time apart to come back together even stronger than before, and said that the couple see children in their future.

She said: ''I didn't see Hugo much once I left the show, and then after my divorce I reconnected with old friends and we found ourselves back at the same gatherings. We were both older, we were both in different places. He was respectful and sensitive, and I felt completely comfortable in his company. He knows me so well and always looks out for me. I knew after everything he really was the right one for me. We both want children in a few years' time, we're open to the idea of living in Los Angeles for a while and we're both so happy to be together again. He's the man I want to be married to for life.''