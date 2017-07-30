Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor are engaged.

The reality TV stars - who rekindled their romance last year following Millie's split from Professor Green - got engaged during a recent holiday to Greece.

Hugo's representative told MailOnline: ''I can confirm that Hugo and Millie did get engaged whilst they were on holiday in Greece.''

Millie, 28 and 31-year-old Hugo first dated back in 2011, when they met on reality TV show 'Made In Chelsea'.

However, they split after he cheated on her with her pal Rosie Fortescue but Millie admitted she would always love him.

She said previously: ''I loved him - those feelings don't disappear - but I just always have to remind myself why we're not together.

''I do think that, for the rest of my life, every time I see him, I'll get that feeling in my stomach. I don't think I could ever not get that butterfly feeling.''

She went on to marry rap star Professor Green, 33, in 2013 but they announced their break-up in 2016.

They said in a joint statement: ''It is a mutual decision, we still care deeply about each other and would like it to be known that it is on amicable terms and we wish each other well.''

Millie later explained: ''We just agreed to separate with kindness and as friends. You see so many people tear each other apart and if you support each other through it, remain dignified, that's really the way to do it.

''I'm a positive person and if it's not working then you move on. Everyone deserves to be happy.''

And speaking about their split, Green has said: ''Of course whether you're happy something's finished or not, it doesn't change the fact that it does still feel like there's been a death.

''An energy that's always been in your presence is suddenly no longer there and you're an idiot if you think that's not going to affect you.''