'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', Stranger Things', 'GLOW' and 'Big Little Lies' lead the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards with four.

In the movie categories, the revenge thriller scored nods for Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, with Frances McDormand singled out in the Female Actor in a Leading Role category, and Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell both shortlisted in the Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Close behind Martin McDonagh's movie was coming-of-age comedy 'Lady Bird' with three nods, including Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - commonly known as Best Ensemble -, as well as Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Supporting Role for Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf respectively.

The prestigious Best Ensemble honour also saw 'The Big Sick', 'Get Out' and 'Mudbound' nominated.

In the TV honours, the Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize will be contested by 'The Crown', 'Game of Thrones', 'The Handmaid's Tale', 'Stranger Things' and 'This Is US', while the shortlist for the Comedy equivalent features 'black-ish', 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'GLOW', 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'Veep'.

'Stranger Things' also saw Millie Bobby Brown shortlisted for Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series alongside 'The Crown's Claire Foy, Laura Linney from 'Ozark', Robin Wright from 'House of Cards' and ;The Handmaid's Tale' star Elisabeth Moss.

The Netflix drama also earned a nod in the corresponding male category for David Harbour, but he faces competition from 'Ozark's Jason Bateman, 'This Is Us' star Sterling K. Brown, Peter Dinklage from 'Game of Thrones' and 'Better Call Saul' actor Bob Odenkirk.

'Stranger Things' fourth nomination came from the Action performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series category, which also featured 'GLOW', 'Game of Thrones', 'Homeland' and 'The Walking Dead'.

Wrestling drama 'GLOW's other two nominations were acting nods for Alison Brie and Marc Maron, while 'Big Little Lies' scored three in just one category.

Its stars Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will all do battle against 'Feud: Bette & Joan' actresses Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon for Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries, while the miniseries' fourth nomination came in the equivalent male category, with Alexander Skarsgard on the shortlist alongside 'Sherlock's Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeff Daniels from 'Godless', 'The Wizard of Lies' actor Robert De Niro and 'Genius' star Geoffrey Rush.

Kristen Bell will be the first ever host of the Screen Actors Guild Awards - which recognise the best performances on film and television - on 21 January.

Screen Actors Guild Award full list of nominations:

FILM

Performance by a cast in a motion picture:

'The Big Sick'

'Get Out'

'Lady Bird'

'Mudbound'

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Performance by a female actor in a leading role:

Judi Dench, 'Victoria & Abdul'

Sally Hawkins, 'The Shape of Water'

Frances McDormand, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Margot Robbie, 'I, Tonya'

Saoirse Ronan, 'Lady Bird'

Performance by a male actor in a leading role:

Timothée Chalamet, 'Call Me by Your Name'

James Franco, 'The Disaster Artist'

Daniel Kaluuya, 'Get Out'

Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'

Denzel Washington, 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role:

Mary J. Blige, 'Mudbound'

Hong Chau, 'Downsizing'

Holly Hunter, 'The Big Sick'

Allison Janney, 'I, Tonya'

Laurie Metcalf, 'Lady Bird'

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role:

Steve Carell, 'Battle of the Sexes'

Willem Dafoe, 'The Florida Project'

Woody Harrelson, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Richard Jenkins, 'The Shape of Water'

Sam Rockwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

TELEVISION

Performance by an ensemble in a drama series:

'The Crown'

'Game of Thrones'

'The Handmaid's Tale'

'Stranger Things'

'This Is Us'

Performance by an ensemble in a comedy series:

'black-ish'

'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

'GLOW'

'Orange Is the New Black'

'Veep'

Performance by a female actor in a drama series:

Millie Bobby Brown, 'Stranger Things'

Claire Foy, 'The Crown'

Laura Linney, 'Ozark'

Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Robin Wright, 'House of Cards'

Performance by a male actor in a drama series:

Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'

Sterling K. Brown, 'This Is Us'

Peter Dinklage, 'Game of Thrones'

David Harbour, 'Stranger Things'

Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'

Performance by a female actor in a comedy series:

Uzo Aduba, 'Orange Is the New Black'

Alison Brie, 'GLOW'

Jane Fonda, 'Grace and Frankie'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 'Veep'

Lily Tomlin, 'Grace and Frankie'

Performance by a male actor in a comedy series:

Anthony Anderson, 'black-ish'

Aziz Ansari, 'Master of None'

Larry David, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Sean Hayes, 'Will & Grace'

William H. Macy, 'Shameless'

Marc Maron, 'GLOW'

Performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries:

Laura Dern, 'Big Little Lies'

Nicole Kidman, 'Big Little Lies'

Jessica Lange, 'Feud: Bette & Joan'

Susan Sarandon, 'Feud: Bette & Joan'

Reese Witherspoon, 'Big Little Lies'

Performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries:

Benedict Cumberbatch, 'Sherlock: The Lying Detective'

Jeff Daniels, 'Godless'

Robert De Niro, 'The Wizard of Lies'

Geoffrey Rush, 'Genius'

Alexander Skarsgard, 'Big Little Lies'

STUNTS

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

'Baby Driver'

'Dunkirk'

'Logan'

'War For the Planet of the Apes'

'Wonder Woman'

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

'Game of Thrones'

'GLOW'

'Homeland'

'Stranger Things'

'The Walking Dead'