Millie Bobby Brown wants to show off her ''womanly'' figure.

The 'Stranger Things' actress has been in the spotlight since she was 13-years-old and now she is 15, she wants to adjust her outfits to reflect her new self.

She said: ''I would really enjoy wearing more fitted clothes now. I feel like I'm becoming someone and being a woman so I just want to show that.''

However, Millie knows she is a role model to a lot of young girls.

She added: ''I think about the girls who are going to look at the picture, those young girls that are going to look at me and if they think, 'Wow that's what I should dress up as.' They are my age, so those are the ones I think of. I want to make sure that I'm influencing being your age and being who you are in that time of your life.''

The 15-year-old actress finds it ''difficult'' to dress for red carpet events.

She told Harper's Bazaar: ''It's always difficult to dress for a red carpet event because a lot of people have opinions and unfortunately you say you won't listen to it, but you actually kind of have to. For me, I sit there and think, I'm not going to listen to what they have to say, journalists or whoever wants to write badly about my inappropriate outfit.''

Meanwhile, Millie previously confessed she ''blocks out'' all negativity in her life.

She said: ''I block out all negativity in my life, so anyone or anything that's getting in the way of me being happy will no longer be in my life.

''And I think that toxic people - people that don't just genuinely make you happy - you need to block out and, obviously, negativity on social media is not healthy.''