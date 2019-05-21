Millie Bobby Brown wants to make social media a ''happy place''.

The 'Stranger Things' actress believes online platforms can do great things by raising awareness to particular situations, but she doesn't like the way it also attracts bullies.

She said: ''Social media is one of the best places in the world and one of the worst - it counteracts itself. It sends such amazing messages; it raises awareness of situations that need to be heard. Nobody should say it isn't a platform for positivity and change.

''But then there are some really heartbreaking things to happen on social media and I have dealt with a lot of bullying online. I want to make it a happy place.''

The 15-year-old actress admitted she is still struggling with ''issues'' that stem from being bullied when she was at school and when she receives negative comments now, she just tries to focus on the other people who bring her ''love''.

Interviewed by Orlando Bloom for Glamour UK's latest digital issue, she said: ''I was bullied at school back in England.

''So, it's extremely important for me to speak out against bullying. I actually switched schools because of it, it created a lot of anxiety and issues that I still deal with today.

''I have dealt with situations both in real life and online that are soul breaking and it genuinely hurts reading some of the things people have said.

''Being in this industry we have become so aware of negativity and it's made me appreciate the love so much more. People receive so much love on social media and then only focus on the hate.''

Last year, Millie became UNICEF'S youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador and admitted social media negativity is one of the biggest issues she's keen to raise awareness of.

She said: ''Young people's lives are increasingly under pressure.

''First of all, I want to make sure that children are protected from violence and exploitation.

''I also want to combat the negativity on social media - I have experienced it - it's like a disease. It's negative hate that is genuinely so horrifying to me.

''Climate change is so important too. I was just in London and Greta (Thunberg) was speaking and she really inspires me. She's so brave to speak to politicians and say, 'Time has run out,' and they have to listen. I love the power - the girl power. She's so young and yet so brave.''

