Millie Bobby Brown wants to launch a music career.

The 15-year-old actress reportedly plans to branch out into the music industry next year when she turns 16, and is in talks to join 3 Beat Records, the label which is also home to artists including Cheryl Tweedy, Pixie Lott, Skepta, and Sigma, who previously hired Millie to appear in their 2016 music video for 'Find Me'.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Millie is brilliantly talented. She has millions of Stranger Things fans but also has a passion for singing.

''She already has at least seven songs she loves but isn't planning to release anything until after she turns 16 in February, partly as her schedule is crazy.

''They are deciding how to launch her - maybe as vocalist on a dance tune, or releasing her own song. But singing is just natural for her.''

And the 'Stranger Things' star will no doubt be able to lean on her mentor and ''great friend'' Drake when she breaks out into the music industry, as she previously said she often goes to the 'God's Plan' hitmaker for advice.

She said: ''He invited me to his concert. And now we talk all the time. I ask his advice.''

Millie doesn't care what other people will think of her career move either, as she has made it her mission to ''block out'' all negativity in her life.

She explained: ''I block out all negativity in my life, so anyone or anything that's getting in the way of me being happy will no longer be in my life. And I think that toxic people - people that don't just genuinely make you happy - you need to block out and, obviously, negativity on social media is not healthy.

''You need to put yourself in a happy space. Make sure that you love yourself and that you're doing things that are ultimately going to make you happy. Once you do that first, then you will find your self-confidence and self-love throughout all of that journey.''