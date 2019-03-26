Millie Bobby Brown has partnered with UEFA to support women's football.

The 15-year-old actress has declared her support for girls' and women's football, as she's been named as an official ambassador for UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) and their successful Together #WePlayStrong campaign.

Millie's work with the organisation will see her team up with European football's governing body to help inspire more teenage girls to play the sport, explaining how she wanted to become a footballer when she was younger.

The 'Stranger Things' star is an avid supporter of Liverpool F.C., and has said she was ''really excited'' to get stuck in with the campaign.

In a statement, she said: ''I've grown up playing football with my family and we are all are huge Liverpool fans, so I was really excited when UEFA approached me to join the squad. What I love about Together #WePlayStrong is its values: they're not only centred around football but also friendship, building confidence, teamwork and equality.''

To mark the partnership, Millie surprised a group of young girls and joined in with a football skills session organised by UEFA at Wembley Stadium in London.

She added: ''Kicking the ball around with the girls was really cool and fun. It felt great to be part of a team that has such a strong sense of unity. Even though it felt a little intimidating to join in on a football session for the first time in a while, I had so much fun and would encourage any girl thinking about trying the sport to just give it a go. My journey into acting has so many parallels with these young footballers - overcoming challenges and showing perseverance to express yourself - so it's inspiring to see how much confidence playing football gives them.''

Together #WePlayStrong aims to make football more culturally relevant and aspirational for girls in their teenage years, where they traditionally drop out in large numbers.