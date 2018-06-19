Millie Bobby Brown stole the show at the MTV Awards as she shamed cyber bullies.

The 'Stranger Things' star - who plays Eleven in the Netflix series - was unable to attend the Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles in person after breaking her knee cap, but she sent a video message to accept the gong for Best Performance in a Show.

After thanking MTV and her fans, and dedicating the award to the rest of the 'Stranger Things' team, Millie sent a direct message to trolls and cyber bullies.

The 14-year-old actress said: ''I want you to know how grateful I am to those that support me. Since I know there are many young people watching this, and even to the adults too, they could probably use the reminder that I was taught - that if you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say it.

''There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I'm not going to tolerate it and either should any of you. If you need a reminder of how worthy you are, and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram.''

Her strong message comes days after she deleted her Twitter account after she became the target of trolls, who flooded the platform with homophobic memes which attributed hateful comments and beliefs about the LGBTQ community to her.

This coincided with the trending hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown, which first appeared online in November last year but resurfaced in June.

Millie is a vocal supporter of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

The actress has a second Twitter account @Milliestopshate, for which her bio states: ''I want this account to share love and positivity. Let's stop bullying.''

She is also still active on Instagram, where she posted a video revealing her knee injury last week.

Showing her leg-brace and crutches she said: ''Another milestone in my life, I've never actually broken a bone.

''I have split my knee cap so from the doctors orders, he told me to rest up and that means I won't be attending the MTV Awards.''