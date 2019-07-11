Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly set for a role in 'The Eternals'.

The 15-year-old actress - who is best known for her starring role as Eleven in hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things' - is reportedly preparing to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in the upcoming mysterious project, which is set to enter production at the end of summer.

Millie was first reported to have landed a role in the movie by Variety magazine, though the casting has not yet been confirmed, and as of the time of writing, there are no hints as to what her role would be.

The teen star's casting comes as the likes of Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Keanu Reeves are also believed to be starring in the cosmic comic book project, which is being helmed by Chloe Zhao.

None of the rumoured cast have been confirmed as of the time of writing, but it is believed Marvel Studios will make a casting announcement for the upcoming movie during San Diego Comic-Con, which kicks off on July 18.

Although unconfirmed, rumours suggest Richard Madden could play Ikaris, who is fuelled by cosmic energy in the movie, with one plot line of the film involving a love story between his character and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans.

Angelina Jolie has been rumoured to be taking on the role of Sersi.

'The Eternals' is based on the 1976 Marvel comic series by Jack Kirby, which sees the titular fictional species - who are offshoots of the evolutionary process, and were intended to be the Earth's defenders - do battle with the Deviants.

'Ruin' writers Matthew and Ryan Firpo have signed up to pen the script for the movie, and Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige will produce the picture.