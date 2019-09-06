Millie Bobby Brown's new beauty range was inspired by her grandmother.

The 'Stranger Things' star named her Florence line after her beloved grandma, and she was determined to make sure the collection was influenced by her best qualities.

She told PEOPLE: ''My grandmother embraced her individuality a lot and she expressed herself. I definitely relate to that. I've been told I'm like her in that respect, and I wanted that to represent my brand as well.''

The 15-year-old actress also wanted her first ever beauty range - made up of nine skincare and four makeup items - to meet the needs of people her own age and enhance rather than conceal.

She explained: ''I think there was a void in the market for young people and I think every young person deserves to have a good start to their skincare routine and beauty routine...

''Lightweight makeup is very important. You don't want to cover up you beauty. You want to add to it. I think that's what we were missing.''

Meanwhile, Millie - UNICEF's youngest ever Goodwill Ambassador - was also determined to make sure the line was entirely PETA cruelty-free.

She added: ''I believe that animals should have absolutely nothing to do with clothing or beauty or skincare. Animals are meant to be in the wild and meant to be free. Therefore, it was always my priority for it be vegan.''

The collection is Millie debut in the industry, and she is determined to see her brand grow with her audience.

She said: ''Beauty and skincare is always evolving, and Florence is going to grow with [it], and a lot of other people like me,

''It's going to create a family. I'm really excited for Generation Z to evolve, and for my brand to evolve with it.''