Millie Bobby Brown wore sneakers to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The 'Stranger Things' actress put comfort first when she walked the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday (21.01.18), teaming her pink sparkly Calvin Klein gown with Converse flats.

She told E! News: ''Gotta keep it stylish!

''It's fun to go to the parties. I love to dance. That's why I brought these.''

The 13-year-old actress - who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series - wore her hair in two top knot buns tied with ribbons.

She said of the style: ''I think they're cute.''

While Millie wore her dancing shoes to the event, she admitted she didn't have big plans for after the show.

She said: ''I'll probably go back to my hotel room and eat pizza and watch a movie with my family.''

And despite the glamorous evening, the teenage actress insisted her everyday life is usually much more ''simple''.

She said: ''My little sister - she's six - I go and play Barbie dolls with her. It's like the most fun.

''Or I got and play in the garden with my dog. It's that simple.''

Meanwhile, the actress recently admitted shaving her head for her role in 'Stranger Things' had been the ''most empowering'' thing she'd ever done.

She said: ''Shaving your head is so empowering. You don't need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without. I learnt that too x. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn't hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realised I had one job to do. Inspire.(sic)''