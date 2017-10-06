Millie Bobby Brown has to run ''everything'' she wears through ''every person'' on her team.

The 13-year-old actress has admitted she works with a stylist to ensure the garments she wears are ''age appropriate'', but she will also have to check in with her parents Kelly and Robert, as well as her agents, to make sure they approve of her outfits.

Speaking to InStyle magazine about the process, the 'Modern Family' star said: ''Everything I wear has to go through every person on my team. It has to go through my mum first. If she approves, it'll go to my agents, and then, obviously, the last stop is my dad.''

Although the brunette beauty may get the seal of approval from her mother and members of her team, if her father has the final say, and if he dislikes the ensemble she cannot wear it.

She added: ''And if he [Robert] doesn't like it, then I'm not wearing it. It's as simple as that.''

Millie has starred in campaigns for fashion houses including Converse and Calvin Klein, and the star has admitted modelling is ''very close to [her] heart''.

Speaking about her role in the fashion business, she said: ''Modelling is very close to my heart. I feel like just taking pictures is amazing. You'll feel if you did a good job in that shoot - or if you feel like you haven't, then you haven't. But some pictures turn out to be iconic, and it means so much.''

Although Millie won the Breakthrough Performer of the Year gong at the Gold Derby TV Awards for her role as Eleven in 'Stranger Things', she still plans to continue ''living [her] life'' and go further with her education despite her successful acting career.

She said: ''You know, I'm just a 13-year-old like any other 13-year-old, so I just plan on living my life and take it step-by-step. Hopefully, in five years' time I will be in college. No, let's say eight years ... unless I get a really good movie. Then it's, 'See ya, college!' ''