Mille Bobby Brown is learning to drive.

The 'Stranger Things' star has told other road users to ''watch out'' as she sat behind the wheel for the first time having obtained her US restricted driving licence.

Taking to Instagram, the 15-year-old actress shared a photograph of her eyes fixed firmly on the road and she wrote: ''i passed! yay ! watch out cuz MBB is on the road...(with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol) (sic)''

Millie's decision to share her news online comes just days after she said social media can be ''one of the best places in the world and one of the worst.''

She said: ''Social media is one of the best places in the world and one of the worst - it counteracts itself. It sends such amazing messages; it raises awareness of situations that need to be heard. Nobody should say it isn't a platform for positivity and change.

''But then there are some really heartbreaking things to happen on social media and I have dealt with a lot of bullying online. I want to make it a happy place.''

Millie has admitted she is still struggling with ''issues'' that stem from being bullied at school, but when she receives negative comments now, she just tries to focus on the other people who bring her ''love''.

She explained: ''I was bullied at school back in England.

''So, it's extremely important for me to speak out against bullying. I actually switched schools because of it, it created a lot of anxiety and issues that I still deal with today. I have dealt with situations both in real life and online that are soul breaking and it genuinely hurts reading some of the things people have said.

''Being in this industry we have become so aware of negativity and it's made me appreciate the love so much more. People receive so much love on social media and then only focus on the hate.''