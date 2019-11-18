Millie Bobby Brown has launched her second collection of shoes in collaboration with Converse.

The 15-year-old actress teamed up with the sneaker brand to release her own custom collection earlier this summer, and on Monday (18.11.19), she's set to launch another capsule in her Millie By You range.

Millie's first line was inspired by the ocean, and whilst this collection doesn't follow the same underwater theme, it instead features bright colours and bold accessories that are inspired by the 70s and Millie's love for crafting and DIY.

Writing on Instagram, the 'Stranger Things' star said: ''So excited to share with you my next collection with @converse - launching on 11/18/19. I designed these with all of YOU in mind. (sic)''

The new collection features an all-pink pair with attached patch hearts, a white and pink style with patch accessories that read ''Be You'', and a black pair that come complete with rainbow hearts.

Converse themselves also took to Instagram to show off the new range, with a quote from Millie that read: ''I want this collection to tell people to embrace themselves no matter what.''

Meanwhile, Millie recently said she's keen to start wearing ''fitted'' clothes that show off her ''womanly'' figure now that she's getting older.

She said: ''I would really enjoy wearing more fitted clothes now. I feel like I'm becoming someone and being a woman so I just want to show that.

''I think about the girls who are going to look at the picture, those young girls that are going to look at me and if they think, 'Wow that's what I should dress up as.' They are my age, so those are the ones I think of. I want to make sure that I'm influencing being your age and being who you are in that time of your life.''