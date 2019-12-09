Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish have been honoured at PETA's 2019 Libby Awards.

The 'Stranger Things' actress and the 17-year-old singer joined Juan Pablo Di Pace in being the top honourees at the 14th annual award ceremony hosted by animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

Millie, 15, was awarded with the Best Side Hustle for Animals gong after recently launching her skincare and makeup line, Florence, which condemns animal testing and uses ingredients that don't contain animal products.

'Bad Guy' singer Billie was honoured with the Best Voice award for her online activism, as she frequently uses Instagram to spread awareness of the suffering endured by minks that are killed for their fur - which is used to make slippers and mink eyelashes - as well as sharing information on the way sheep are treated in the wool industry.

And 'Fuller House' star Juan Pablo picked up the Brightest On-Screen Star for Animals, after he was featured in PETA's campaign against circuses.

PETA Senior Director of Youth Programs Marta Holmberg said following the awards: ''Billie Eilish, Millie Bobby Brown, and Juan Pablo Di Pace are showing the world how easy it is to help animals by making kind choices in what we eat, what we wear, and how we entertain ourselves. PETA is recognising them for using their star power to make the world a better place for all species.''

The news comes after Joaquin Phoenix was recently named PETA's Person of the Year for 2019, in light of his continued support of animal rights.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said: ''Joaquin Phoenix never misses an opportunity to turn the spotlight away from himself and onto animals' plight and to set a great example of walking the vegan walk. PETA is proud to kick off awards season by honouring his dedication to showing everyone that when it comes to feeling fear, pain, and love, a human being is no different from a hen or a hamster.''

The 45-year-old actor recently appeared on a PETA billboard in Times Square in New York City, and frequently campaigns for animal welfare.

Earlier this year, the star joined California lawmakers in announcing a ban on travelling wild-animal circuses, and led a memorial service at a National Animal Rights Day march cradling a dead chicken.