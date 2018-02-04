Millie Bobby Brown has revealed she is friends with rapper Drake, who has helped ''guide'' her through fame.
Millie Bobby Brown has Drake to ''guide'' her through fame.
The 'Stranger Things' star has found herself a friend in the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker and feels so lucky to have him and other celebrities around her.
Speaking to Extra, she said: ''We met in Australia and he asked me to go to his show ... and it was probably the best performance I've ever seen! It's Drake and he's great ... I have great people around me to help guide me through this, and he's one of those people.''
Meanwhile, the 13-year-old actress previously revealed she felt ''so empowered'' when she shaved all of her hair off.
Alongside a video of the moment she had her hair shaved off, Millie wrote on Twitter: ''The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn't hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realised I had one job to do. Inspire ... Shaving your head is so empowering. You don't need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without. I learnt that too x (sic)''
Millie had previously revealed she feels ''more confident'' in herself when she has a short crop, and says it was ''so freeing'' having short hair.
Speaking about her beauty overhaul and the impact it has had on her, she said: ''I do feel more confident when I have short hair. After shaving it off for 'Stranger Things', I just embraced it as much as possible. It was so freeing.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.