Millie Bobby Brown relies on Karlie Kloss for advice.

The 'Stranger Things' star is grateful to have the 26-year-old star as a role model and thinks she always dishes out ''amazing'' advice.

She said: ''You know Karlie Kloss, the model, she's amazing and I love her. She gave me some amazing advice. Just like: 'Rise above the hate. Keep being, you know, beautiful within yourself, and then that will show beauty inward out.' And I think it's amazing and a great way to live. It's just like be you and that's what beautiful and it's not all about your looks, it's about who you are as a person.''

And the 14-year-old actress has learned how to cope with her social media trolls.

Speaking to ITV News, she added: ''You don't look at your comments. You rise above the hate. You don't listen to what anybody says because at the end of the day that's their issue that they're dealing with. Clearly, they have something that's happening with them and they're insecure and that's ok. Every teenager is insecure. But I think that it's just important to rise above it, you know. Know your worth and, and just be yourself and continue to be yourself and don't let anyone change that.''

Meanwhile, Millie previously revealed Drake gives her advice from time to time.

She shared: ''He invited me to his concert. And now we talk all the time. I ask his advice.''

And whilst she doesn't get starstruck over Drake, she does over other celebrities.

She added: ''I don't think I've changed. I'm not thinking, Oh, I know everything now. I still get nervous. I still get anxious. Although, even back then at the BAFTA tea, when I met ­Justin ­Timberlake, I swear I could have fainted.''