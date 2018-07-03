Millie Bobby Brown appears in Moncler's new ad campaign.

The 14-year-old actress took to Instagram yesterday (02.07.18) to reveal that she is the next to face the Italian brand's Genius project to mark 10 years of the company's

Moncler Gamme Bleu and Gamme Rouge lines, by Thom Browne and Giambattista Valli, respectively.

The Emmy Award-winner posted a photograph of herself wearing a sleeveless dress under the Moncler Genius tag, with the caption: ''Happy to be part of Moncler's family #monclerfriends #monclerpartner.''

The 'Stranger Things' actress attended the Moncler Genius presentation in Milan, last February.

Prior to landing the gig for the Italian apparel manufacturer and lifestyle brand - founded by René Ramillon in 1952 - last year, Millie teamed up with Paris Jackson, 19, to front Calvin Klein's My Family campaign, which shows ''unity between strong individuals'' and has ''family at its centre''.

In the new campaign, the brunette beauty stood out in a white western-inspired outfit, as she posed alongside Paris - who wore a white Calvin Klein bralette - and model Lulu Tenney.

The trio were photographed in the same rustic setting that was used for the brand's last campaign, which featured the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Posting the picture on her Instagram, Millie wrote: ''Honoured and excited to be shot alongside my Calvin Klein family for the new CALVIN KLEIN JEANS global campaign. Thank you @calvinklein- love getting back together with @parisjackson and @iamlulu_nyc. Our moment. #MYCALVINS. (sic)''

The world-famous duo have also both appeared in the music video for The XX's song 'I Dare you', which was a pioneering collaboration between the brand and musical artists.