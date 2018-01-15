Millie Bobby Brown felt ''so empowered'' when she shaved all of her hair off.

The 'Stranger Things' star sported the buzz cut for her role in the hit Netflix show and admits it was so amazing getting rid of her locks as she couldn't ''hide behind her hair'' anymore.

Alongside a video of the moment she had her hair shaved off, Millie wrote on Twitter: ''The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn't hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realised I had one job to do. Inspire ... Shaving your head is so empowering. You don't need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without. I learnt that too x (sic)''

Meanwhile, Millie previously revealed she feels ''more confident'' in herself when she has a short crop, and says it was ''so freeing'' having short hair.

Speaking about her beauty overhaul and the impact it has had on her, she said: ''I do feel more confident when I have short hair. After shaving it off for 'Stranger Things', I just embraced it as much as possible. It was so freeing.''

And the 13-year-old actress has to run ''everything'' she wears through ''every person'' on her team including her parents - Kelly and Robert - to make sure they are ''age appropriate'' garments.

She said: ''Everything I wear has to go through every person on my team. It has to go through my mum first. If she approves, it'll go to my agents, and then, obviously, the last stop is my dad. And if he [Robert] doesn't like it, then I'm not wearing it. It's as simple as that.''