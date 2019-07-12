Millie Bobby Brown has designed her own collection for Converse that is inspired by her ''love of the ocean''.

The 15-year-old actress has logged on to her Instagram account to show off her limited-edition collaboration with the iconic sneaker brand, and the star has revealed she wanted her line which features 10 different colour-ways and prints, to ''highlight'' her passion for ''do it yourself fashion'' and also ''whales''.

She captioned a campaign image: ''Introducing MILLIE BY YOU, a new collection of shoes I designed with @Converse that highlights my love for whales and the ocean as well as DIY fashion.

''The coolest part is YOU get to customise and create your own unique pair of chucks with prints, colours and materials chosen by ME! Go design your pair now!!!! Link in bio.

#ConverseXMBB #ConverseByYou #ConversePartner (sic)''

And the 'Stranger Things' star - who is Converse's youngest ever collaborator - insisted she wanted the shoe range to be expressive and represent her own personality.

Converse captioned a photo of the star on social media: '''When I started with this collection, I wanted something that represented me as a person. I wanted to express myself but also let other people express themselves.' - @milliebobbybrown The Millie By You Collection. Design yours now at Converse.com. (Available in the US and Western Europe.) #ConverseByYou #ConverseXMBB (sic)''

The footwear brand - which has previously launched collaborations with Blondie singer Debbie Harry, artist Damien Hirst and Nintendo - will also allow fans of Millie and Converse to customise their pair of Chuck Taylors, which are available in both a high top and low top version.