Millie Bobby Brown was unofficially cast in 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' before the movie even went into production.

The 15-year-old actress is set to play Madison Russell in the follow-up film to Gareth Edwards' 2014 'Godzilla', and director Michael Dougherty has said it was always the plan to get her to star in the movie after he and his pre-visualisation animators used her face as a reference for the character before the movie even began filming.

Speaking about Millie - who rose to fame on Netflix show 'Stranger Things' - Michael told ScreenRant.com: ''Millie's great. She was still ... Season 2 of 'Stranger Things' had just been shot. Not even aired yet. I was a huge fan of the show and my pre-viz animators and I used her face as reference, as a model for the pre-viz for the movie before we ever cast her.

''We got so used to seeing her face that we just kind of said, 'Well ... why don't we make her the offer?' And we had a breakfast here at The London, years ago, and we actually spent more time talking about our mutual love of animals and pet reptiles and just a love of nature that I think she clicked with the themes of the film.''

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' is set to feature several giant Kaiju, known as Titans, including the likes of Mothra, King Ghidorah, Rodan, and the titular Godzilla itself.

While the nature of Millie's role is not yet known, it's thought she could be one of Mothra's fairies, which the giant insect is known for using to communicate with mankind.

Alongside Millie, the movie is also set to star Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Charles Dance, and O'Shea Jackson Jr, and will hit cinema screens later this week.