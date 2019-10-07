Millie Bobby Brown ''blocks out'' all negativity in her life.

The 'Stranger Things' star refuses to let ''toxic people'' ruin her life and deliberately goes out of her away to avoid negative messages online.

She said: ''I block out all negativity in my life, so anyone or anything that's getting in the way of me being happy will no longer be in my life.''And I think that toxic people - people that don't just genuinely make you happy - you need to block out and, obviously, negativity on social media is not healthy.''

And the 15-year-old actress has urged others to find their ''happy space''.

Asked what advice she'd give to others, she added to Seventeen magazine: ''You need to put yourself in a happy space. Make sure that you love yourself and that you're doing things that are ultimately going to make you happy. Once you do that first, then you will find your self-confidence and self-love throughout all of that journey.''

Millie previously revealed she wants to make social media a ''happy place''.

She said: ''Social media is one of the best places in the world and one of the worst - it counteracts itself. It sends such amazing messages; it raises awareness of situations that need to be heard. Nobody should say it isn't a platform for positivity and change.

''But then there are some really heartbreaking things to happen on social media and I have dealt with a lot of bullying online. I want to make it a happy place.''

When Millie receives negative comments now, she just tries to focus on those who bring ''love''.

She added: ''I have dealt with situations both in real life and online that are soul breaking and it genuinely hurts reading some of the things people have said. Being in this industry we have become so aware of negativity and it's made me appreciate the love so much more. People receive so much love on social media and then only focus on the hate.''