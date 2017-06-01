Millie Bobby Brown missed out on a role in 'Logan' after auditioning for a part in the franchise.

The 'Stranger Things' actress revealed how she did put herself forward to be involved in the final installment in the Wolverine film series, and though she wasn't cast, she still regards it as one her best auditions.

Speaking to Evan Rachel Wood as part of Variety.com's Actors on Actors interview series, she said: ''I was like, 'It's going to be amazing, I'm going to really prepare,' and I sat in my room reading the lines.''

Bobby Brown, 13, performed in front of leading man Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold, and although the role ultimately went to 11-year-old Dafne Keen, she was grateful for the experience.

She added: ''Honestly, for me, I felt so -- I felt an actor, in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman, and James Mangold sitting right in front of me.''

There are also no hard feelings towards Keen - Bobby Brown is delighted with her performance in the role.

She gushed: ''I watched it; she was incredible. It meant so much to me.''

While the youngster still recalls the 'Logan' audition fondly, not every part of the process of looking for a part has been smooth sailing - and she can still remember her worst.

Revealing details of a tough test run for a 'Barbie' advert, she admitted: ''It was very awkward... It was hard. I had to jump up and down.

''They gave me this, I don't even know what it was, it was just this thing I had to hold and stand up and play pretend with this other girl.''