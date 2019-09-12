Millie Bobby Brown and her sister are teaming up for a new original movie.

The 'Stranger Things' actress and her sibling Paige Brown are collaborating on emotional drama 'A Time Lost' for Netflix - who the former has worked with on all three series of the popular sci-fi show - and the pair are excited to bring the project to the online streaming platform having ''spent years writing and developing'' the story.

They said in a joint statement: ''We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing.

''It's about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It's been a labour of love, literally.''

The movie will follow a long-standing feud between two Long Island families brought together when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer.

Lisa Nishimura, Netflix's vice president of independent film and documentary features, added: ''Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We've been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career.

''It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film.''

Although casting hasn't been revealed yet, screenplay will be penned by Anna Klassen based on the sisters' original ideas, while the duo will produce.

Family is important to Brown, who recently revealed her new beauty line Florence is inspired by her grandmother.

She said: ''My grandmother embraced her individuality a lot and she expressed herself. I definitely relate to that. I've been told I'm like her in that respect, and I wanted that to represent my brand as well.''