Millie Bobby Brown stars alongside Paris Jackson in the latest Calvin Klein advert.

The 14-year-old actress has teamed up with Paris, 19, to front Calvin Klein's 'My family' campaign, which shows ''unity between strong individuals'' and ''family at its centre''.

Millie and Paris have worked together in the past for Calvin.

In the new campaign, Millie, who celebrated her 14th birthday on February 19, stands out in a white western-inspired outfit, as she poses alongside Paris - who wore a white Calvin Klein bralette - and model Lulu Tenney.

The trio were photographed in the same rustic setting that the last campaign, which featured the Kardashain/Jenner family, was shot in.

Posting the picture on her Instagram, Millie wrote: ''Honoured and excited to be shot alongside my Calvin Klein family for the new CALVIN KLEIN JEANS global campaign. Thank you @calvinklein- love getting back together with @parisjackson and @iamlulu_nyc. Our moment. #MYCALVINS. (sic)''

The world-famous duo have also both appeared in the music video for The XX's song 'I Dare you', which was a pioneering collaboration between the brand and musical artists.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian/Jenner campaign for Calvin Klein - which was unveiled in January this year - quickly went viral after the then-pregnant Kylie Jenner made a rare appearance.

The pictures, which were posted to the stars' Instagram accounts, featured the girls in various Calvin Klein pieces, and fuelled the pregnancy rumours by showing Kylie covered by a suspicious blanket.

The eldest sister Kourtney posted the image on her personal Instagram, saying: ''Our family. Such an honor to be photographed alongside my sisters for the new @calvinklein CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR & CALVIN KLEIN JEANS global campaign.''

At the time, Kylie - who gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on February 1 - was taking a break from social media as she was focusing on the final weeks of her pregnancy.