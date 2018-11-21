Millie Bobby Brown has hinted 'Stranger Things' could get a fourth season.

The 14-year-old actress - who plays Eleven in the Netflix series - got fans worried when she shared a picture of her hugging and saying ''goodbye'' to her co-star Sadie Sink (Max) on Instagram on the final day of shooting season three.

However, she has since clarified that she just gets ''very emotional'' and finds it hard to say goodbye to her co-stars, so that doesn't necessarily mean the programme will come to an end after the next instalment.

Appearing on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert', she said: ''[It was] on the last day of the season, not the show.

''I'm just a very emotional person. When it comes to my closest people, like, I'm not good at goodbyes,'' she added. ''Everyone knows that... it gives me serious sadness and anxiety.''

In the original snap posted on November 13, she had written: ''As we said goodbye, i gave my best friend the biggest hug and told her i loved her so much. My sister forever @sadiesink_. (sic)''

David Harbour - who plays Jim Hopper - recently revealed filming was complete on the next season.

He wrote on Instagram two weeks ago: ''Wrapped. Everyone say 'goodbye mustache'. If you need any info on what's good in Hawkins while I'm away, give Gary a call.

''He can't keep his damn mouth shut. #spoilerswithoutcontext#awfullogos #facecaterpillar #bestjobever#fletch #speilbergeatyourheartout. (sic)''

Whilst producers The Duffer Brothers previously teased it will be the ''grossest'' season yet, and that they have been inspired by the sci-fi horror movie 'The Thing', which starred Kurt Russell as MacReady, and followed a research team in Antartica as they are hunted by a shape-shifting alien.

Canadian filmmakers David Cronenberg and George Romero were also a major influence.

Ross Duffer said: ''While it's our most fun season, it also turns out to be our grossest season,.. ''We're inspired by John Carpenter's 'The Thing'. We're inspired by Cronenberg.

''We have a little bit of a George Romero vibe in there as well. There are horror movies and horror masters that we haven't really paid tribute to as much in previous seasons that we are definitely going to get into this season.''

Season three of 'Stranger Things' is due to air on Netflix in 2019.