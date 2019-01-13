Millie Bobby Brown has hit back at her critics after she was accused for not ''acting her age''.

The 'Stranger Things' actress was criticised in the comments of a photograph of her posing in a dress and she later took to social media to insist she can post what she wants.

She wrote on a now-deleted Instagram story: ''ik [I know] everyone on my last pic wants me to 'act my age' but quite frankly its my instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don't like it ... scroll past it. (sic)''

Whilst in another post, she added: ''If we could spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in.''

It is not the first time the 14-year-old actress has had to hit back at her critics after some made comments about her ''lovely'' friendship with Drake, with whom she has a 17-year age gap.

She fumed: ''U guys are weird... for real. I'm lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I'm very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don't get to choose that for me. It's nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships... jeez. (sic)''

Millie met Drake in Australia last year and he's been helping her through her boy troubles as well offering her advice on her career.

She said: ''We just texted each other the other day and he was like: 'I miss you so much,' and I was like: 'I miss you more.' He's great ... He's a great friend and a great role mode. I love him; I met him in Australia and he's honestly so fantastic.''