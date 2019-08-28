Millie Bobby Brown is not ashamed of getting acne.

The 15-year-old actress has launched her own cruelty-free beauty brand, Florence by Mills, this week and she has opened up about her journey with make-up and how she is not bothered about getting spots, as it's part of ''growing''.

Speaking to Refinery29, the 'Stranger Things' star said: ''I do get the odd pimple. I'll probably get a pimple tomorrow.

''I actually love it though; I don't know why.

''I think I just appreciate the growing -- like I'm growing.''

Millie also said that women should feel free to do their make-up however they like, because the important thing is creating a look that makes you ''feel good''.

She said: ''For so long it's been that women are supposed to wear make-up, but I think there isn't really a right way to use it.

''As long as you're being yourself, then why can't you wear make-up? It's not about other people; it's about making yourself feel good.''

The line - which includes products such as Light Skin Tint, Eye Gel Pads - is PETA-certified, vegan and cruelty-free and Millie insisted she wanted her line to be based around ''individuality and bravery''.

She said recently: ''I felt like a brand about individuality and bravery and being truthful should be named after somebody who was all of those things.''

The 'Modern Family' star went on to explain that the range is aimed specifically at young people, using the knowledge she's gained having started her acting career at the age of ten.

She said: ''I've been in a make-up chair since I was 10, 11 years old, and I have really been introduced to all types of products.

''I've had special effects on my face, blood, all different types of foundation...I wanted to come into the space because there was a gap in the market for young people.''

The range is available at Ulta Beauty in the US and Boots in the UK and is budget-friendly with prices starting at $10 up to $34, and products will also be available online.

A section of proceeds made will go to the Olivia Hope Foundation, which aims to honor Millie's late friend Olivia Hope LoRusso, who died following a 15-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.