Milla Jovovich has been cast to play the villain in 'Hellboy' reboot.

The 41-year-old actress, who is best known for starring as the lead character in the 'Resident Evil' franchise, has been announced to play the Blood Queen in the reboot of the franchise, Deadline reports.

Originally titled as 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen', it is being reported that the reboot will simply go by the name of 'Hellboy'.

Unlike the original franchise by Guillermo Del Toro - which was PG13 - this film will be R-rated, following in the footsteps of other successful R-rated movies including 'Deadpool' and 'Logan'.

Ian McShane, 74, was recently revealed to have joined the cast as Professor Broom, the scientist who adopts the titular demon child, in the Neil Marshall reboot.

The part of Professor Broom was originally brought to life by the late John Hurt in the Ron Perlman starring-movies 'Hellboy' and 'Hellboy 2: The Golden Army'.

Perlman is not set to reprise his role as the demonic anti-hero in 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen', but 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour is on board for the titular role in the reboot and revealed the film will start shooting this September.

The upcoming project has been in the pipeline for some time, but the reboot is set to happen without original director del Toro, who couldn't agree with the studio's vision for the movie.

Instead, Marshall - who worked on the likes of 'The Descent' and 'Game of Thrones' - is taking charge of the film.

Aron Coleite is working on the latest draft of a script by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and 'Hellboy' creator Mike Mignola.