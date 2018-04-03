Milla Jovovich is set to star alongside Emma Roberts in 'Paradise Hills'.

The 'Resident Evil' actress joins the likes of Jeremy Irvine and Awkwafina in signing up for the sci-fi thriller, which will be helmed by director Alice Waddington.

According to Deadline, the trio have joined up with Roberts and the rest of the cast in Spain, where the motion picture is filming.

The film tells the story of Paradise Hills, a top-class treatment facility where parents send their daughters to be reformed.

The movie sees Roberts' alter-ego Uma wake up in the facility, which is based on an island.

Waddington - who will make her directorial debut in the motion picture - and Sofia Cuenca came up with the idea for the movie, and Nacho Vigalondo co-wrote the screenplay with Brian Deleeuw.

Nuria Valls and Adrián Guerra will produce the project, which is set in the not too distant future.

This year looks set to be a busy one for Jovovich after it was revealed last month she is to re-team with her husband Paul W.S. Anderson for new sci-fi action thriller 'Hummingbird'.

The 42-year-old actress is said to have signed up to play the lead in the movie - a female assassin whose latest mission leads her to discover shocking secrets about her own past - replacing 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star Olivia Munn, who was previously attached to the project.

Jovovich's husband Anderson - who last worked with his wife on 2016's 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' - is said to have been brought in to pen a rewrite of the script.