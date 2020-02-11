Milla Jovovich's newborn daughter is suffering from a ''bad case of jaundice''.

The 'Resident Evil' star welcomed her and Paul W.S. Anderson's third child Osian into the world a week ago and has revealed they have been ''in and out of hospital'' all week because the little girl is struggling with the condition, which is common in newborns and is defined as the yellowing of the skin.

Alongside a crossed fingers emoji, she wrote on Instagram: ''There's nothing sweeter than seeing your children loving each other and appreciating their time together. Dashiel can't get enough of 'her sweet little baby' and feeds her whenever she can. I've had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn't been able to kick, so we've been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she'll get them all out. But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we've had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible. Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they've taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she's all better. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old actress - who also has Ever, 12, and Dashiel, four, with her producer and director husband - took to social media to reveal her happy news.

She wrote at the time: ''Hey Everyone!!! ... at 8:56am on 02/02/2020 our baby girl Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born! Osian is a welsh boy's name and it's pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn't agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark, Dashiel and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark. (sic)''