Milla Jovovich's nine-year-old daughter Ever Anderson thinks being ''shy'' is ''so last century''.

The 42-year-old beauty's eldest child - who starred alongside her in 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' - is keen to follow in her mother's footsteps into the world of modelling and acting and says her former sheepish self won't hold her back.

She said: ''I used to be shy but now after I did my first movie I was, like, 'You know what, shy is so last century.

''I love that in fashion you can put together whatever you like, maybe sometimes things don't match, but sometimes a mismatch looks really good.''

Ever attended the Bonpoint fashion show in the Jardin des Plantes with her dad and Milla's husband Paul W.S. Anderson and the little fashionista praised the french brand as one of her favourites.

She added to WWD: ''I've worn Bonpoint since I was super-little. It's one of my favorite brands of clothing.''

Meanwhile, Milla Jovovich recently admitted she is impressed with her daughter's determination to do what she loves in life.

Milla - who began her career when she was just 11-years-old - said: ''I tell you, that kid is focused. And for me to see her excelling and loving what she's doing - there's nothing better or more joyful in life than that, as a parent.''

However, she initially tried to dissuade Ever when she first expressed a desire to join 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'.

Milla - who also has 22-month-old Dashiel with husband Paul WS Anderson - said: ''It was the most unforgettable experience as an actress and a mother to be on set with my little girl that's for sure.

''But when she first talked about acting, she was only five, so my initial instinct was, 'Noooo.'''