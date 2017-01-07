Milla Jovovich revealed that 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' was almost scrapped after Olivia Jackson's freak accident.

The 41-year-old actress - who starred as protagonist Alice in the highly anticipated horror franchise - told how the producers almost pulled ''the plug'' on the final production of the popular horror when stuntwoman Olivia crashed in to a metal camera arm during a motorbike action sequence, which left her severely injured on the first day of work in 2015.

She said: ''We were going to pull the plug on production, period; it was close. It happened on the first day of principal photography.''

The freak accident left Olivia with serious head injuries and in a medically induced coma for two weeks. She also had a punctured lung and eventually had to have an arm amputated, leaving the film crew with no choice but to replace her, which Milla insisted had been difficult to do.

She told Collider: ''She's so amazing that it's taken three people to replace one Olivia, like the one that can do the motorcycle, the one that can do this stunt, the one that can do that stunt. I mean she is a powerhouse. For one of her you need multiple other people so you know she was really the best stuntwoman in this part of the world and it has been very difficult to replace her.''

And the star - who met her director husband Paul W. S. Anderson on the set of the first film in 2002 - insisted she was gutted that the popular movie series was coming to an end after 14 years and she will miss playing her lead role as the ''female Clint Eastwood''.

Milla added: ''I will definitely miss this experience it's not just my character though I love sort of playing the female Clint Eastwood, which I found so exhilarating.

''I love Clint Eastwood, and to sort of do that Dirty Harry thing over and over has been really really fun and I love that people buy it and that I can sell it in a believable way.''