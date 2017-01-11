Milla Jovovich knows she can always have a ''good time'' and really on her ''gay husband'' for support.
Milla Jovovich thinks every woman needs a ''gay husband''.
The 41-year-old actress - who has two daughters, Ever, nine, and 20-month-old Dashiel, with spouse Paul W. S. Anderson - has been close to her homosexual pal Chris since she was a teenager and knows she can always rely on him for support and ''a good time'', and believes it is good for people to have a strong friendship with someone of the opposite sex without ''the pressure'' of physical attraction.
She said: ''I've always been attracted to gay people wherever I go, and we've had a lot of fun together over the years. You can always count on a good time with your gusband, gay husband!
''Chris and I met at a very pivotal point in my life. I'd just turned 15, I was making music, and he's an incredible musician. Instantly, we both just clicked, and we were inseparable.
''My father was incarcerated at the time, so I was left without a father figure. Chris was 26, quite a bit older, and he protected me. He was my buddy but also my voice of reason. And he had a car.
''He's always been a big brother to me, and now he's a fairy godfather to my daughters.
''I feel really bad for women who don't have a gusband. Every woman needs that camaraderie with a male without the pressure of physical attraction.''
Milla also revealed she thinks 'Pitch Perfect' actress Elizabeth Banks is ''really hot''.
Asked who her girl crush is, she told The Advocate: ''There was actually someone recently where I was like, 'Wow, she's really hot', Elizabeth Banks.''
But the brunette beauty insists she'd never be attracted to her 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' co-star Ruby Rose because the gender-fluid star is ''too boyish'' for her tastes.
She said: ''Ruby Rose is a little too boyish for me. If I'm going that way, I'm more of a lipstick lesbian.''
They'll perform the classic album in North America and Europe.
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
The two actors had all eyes on them as Gosling accepted his award.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.
Milla Jovich takes to the screen as the badass undead slayer, Alice, in Resident Evil...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Unusually gritty and grounded, this terrorism thriller avoids the pitfalls of most overwrought action movies...
The world of counter-intelligence has gotten an awful lot more dangerous. When a visa security...
International pharmaceutical company The Umbrella Corporation's deadly T-virus - initially designed to dramatically alter living...
Using the basic plot from the Alexandre Dumas novel, this film diverges wildly by adding...
D'Artagnan has always dreamt of becoming a Musketeer but being too young he's never been...
Milla Jovich returns as Alice, one of her most loved characters, in Resident Evil: Afterlife....
Watch the trailer for A Perfect GetawaySome of the more remote beaches of Hawaii are...
Resident Evil: ExtinctionTrailer New ClipHitting UK Cinemas on October 12thRunning Time: 94 MinsCertificate - 15The...
I can't say I remember what exactly happened in the first two Resident Evil movies,...