Milla Jovovich thinks every woman needs a ''gay husband''.

The 41-year-old actress - who has two daughters, Ever, nine, and 20-month-old Dashiel, with spouse Paul W. S. Anderson - has been close to her homosexual pal Chris since she was a teenager and knows she can always rely on him for support and ''a good time'', and believes it is good for people to have a strong friendship with someone of the opposite sex without ''the pressure'' of physical attraction.

She said: ''I've always been attracted to gay people wherever I go, and we've had a lot of fun together over the years. You can always count on a good time with your gusband, gay husband!

''Chris and I met at a very pivotal point in my life. I'd just turned 15, I was making music, and he's an incredible musician. Instantly, we both just clicked, and we were inseparable.

''My father was incarcerated at the time, so I was left without a father figure. Chris was 26, quite a bit older, and he protected me. He was my buddy but also my voice of reason. And he had a car.

''He's always been a big brother to me, and now he's a fairy godfather to my daughters.

''I feel really bad for women who don't have a gusband. Every woman needs that camaraderie with a male without the pressure of physical attraction.''

Milla also revealed she thinks 'Pitch Perfect' actress Elizabeth Banks is ''really hot''.

Asked who her girl crush is, she told The Advocate: ''There was actually someone recently where I was like, 'Wow, she's really hot', Elizabeth Banks.''

But the brunette beauty insists she'd never be attracted to her 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' co-star Ruby Rose because the gender-fluid star is ''too boyish'' for her tastes.

She said: ''Ruby Rose is a little too boyish for me. If I'm going that way, I'm more of a lipstick lesbian.''