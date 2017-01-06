Milla Jovovich thinks it is a miracle that stunt woman Olivia Jackson is still alive after losing a limb during a freak accident on the set of 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'.
Milla Jovovich thinks it is a ''miracle'' that stunt woman Olivia Jackson is still alive after her freak accident which she suffered on the set of 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' in 2015.
The 41-year-old actress can recall the ''insane'' moment she witnessed Olivia, 33, crash into a metal camera arm as she was riding a motorbike for an action sequence, the impact left her with serious head injuries and in a medically induced coma for two weeks and she also suffered a punctured lung and eventually had to have an arm amputated.
Milla - who plays protagonist Alice in the horror franchise, based on the Capcom video game series - admits it was one of the ''scariest things'' she's ever experienced and she, her co-stars, the crew and her husband Paul W. S. Anderson, who directed the movie, were all desperate for Olivia to pull through.
In an interview with website Collider, Milla said: ''We were at the hospital when she first got taken in and just waiting for somebody to come out and say she didn't make it. It was one of the scariest things I have ever been through in my life and she is so strong and the doctors were obviously so amazing. She had so many surgeries it's insane, it's absolutely insane. The fact that Olivia is alive is a miracle, it's a miracle.''
And the star has revealed that the stunt mishap is still being investigated, as Olivia's on-set trick wasn't supposed to be particularly ''dangerous''.
She said: '' They are investigating what actually happened on that camera, but that shouldn't have happened, it wasn't, I mean all stunts are dangerous, but it wasn't in anyone's mind a dangerous stunt. No one was going, 'OK this is a big one, this is a dangerous one, we gotta be prepared.' This is like what it is to be doing an action movie. It just took everyone so much by surprise, it was shocking. It shouldn't have happened.''
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
Milla Jovich takes to the screen as the badass undead slayer, Alice, in Resident Evil...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Unusually gritty and grounded, this terrorism thriller avoids the pitfalls of most overwrought action movies...
The world of counter-intelligence has gotten an awful lot more dangerous. When a visa security...
International pharmaceutical company The Umbrella Corporation's deadly T-virus - initially designed to dramatically alter living...
Using the basic plot from the Alexandre Dumas novel, this film diverges wildly by adding...
D'Artagnan has always dreamt of becoming a Musketeer but being too young he's never been...
Milla Jovich returns as Alice, one of her most loved characters, in Resident Evil: Afterlife....
Watch the trailer for A Perfect GetawaySome of the more remote beaches of Hawaii are...
Resident Evil: ExtinctionTrailer New ClipHitting UK Cinemas on October 12thRunning Time: 94 MinsCertificate - 15The...
I can't say I remember what exactly happened in the first two Resident Evil movies,...