Milla Jovovich thinks it is a ''miracle'' that stunt woman Olivia Jackson is still alive after her freak accident which she suffered on the set of 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' in 2015.

The 41-year-old actress can recall the ''insane'' moment she witnessed Olivia, 33, crash into a metal camera arm as she was riding a motorbike for an action sequence, the impact left her with serious head injuries and in a medically induced coma for two weeks and she also suffered a punctured lung and eventually had to have an arm amputated.

Milla - who plays protagonist Alice in the horror franchise, based on the Capcom video game series - admits it was one of the ''scariest things'' she's ever experienced and she, her co-stars, the crew and her husband Paul W. S. Anderson, who directed the movie, were all desperate for Olivia to pull through.

In an interview with website Collider, Milla said: ''We were at the hospital when she first got taken in and just waiting for somebody to come out and say she didn't make it. It was one of the scariest things I have ever been through in my life and she is so strong and the doctors were obviously so amazing. She had so many surgeries it's insane, it's absolutely insane. The fact that Olivia is alive is a miracle, it's a miracle.''

And the star has revealed that the stunt mishap is still being investigated, as Olivia's on-set trick wasn't supposed to be particularly ''dangerous''.

She said: '' They are investigating what actually happened on that camera, but that shouldn't have happened, it wasn't, I mean all stunts are dangerous, but it wasn't in anyone's mind a dangerous stunt. No one was going, 'OK this is a big one, this is a dangerous one, we gotta be prepared.' This is like what it is to be doing an action movie. It just took everyone so much by surprise, it was shocking. It shouldn't have happened.''