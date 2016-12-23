Milla Jovovich and her husband Paul W. S. Anderson have had to get creative with their lovemaking because their daughter often shares their bed.

The 41-year-old actress and the 51-year-old filmmaker have two daughters, Ever, nine, and 20-month-old Dashiel, and their oldest child likes to sleep with her parents.

Milla insists her daughter's nighttime habit has been a positive thing for her and Paul - whom she met through starring in the 'Resident Evil' film franchise - when it comes to sex because they have to get erotic outside of the bedroom.

Speaking to Vanity Fair Italia magazine, she shared: ''Our duties as parents make us a better couple too. We have been sleeping all together in our bed; us and our older daughter. We are not interested in material things, but when it comes to love we don't have limits. And if our daughters want to sleep with us, they are welcome.''

When asked how she and her man have sex, Milla added: ''It is interesting, we have to find alternative solutions. We go to hotels, or just use other areas of the house. You have no idea how good creativity has been for our relationship!''

Milla - who will be seen as heroine Alice for the last time in 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' - hasn't ruled out having a third child but accepts if she and Paul are going to have another baby she needs to get pregnant soon.

Quizzed on whether she wants another kid, the screen beauty said: ''My husband and I have been talking about this. I'm 41, if we are going to have another one we can't wait much longer.''

Now she is in her 40s, Milla has made some changes to her life and admits she now feels too old to go to nightclubs and has stopped wearing certain clothes.

She said: ''I'm happy with the way a look, but there are certain things I'm not doing anymore now that I'm in my 40s. I'm not going to some kinds of clubs where there are many young people, I wouldn't feel comfortable with that. And I'm not wearing certain dresses because they are not OK with my age. Ageing is more about the way you think than the way you look, in the end.''