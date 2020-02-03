'Resident Evil' star Milla Jovovich has given birth to her and her husband Paul W.S. Anderson's third child.
Milla Jovovich has given birth to a baby girl.
The 44-year-old actress - famous for her role as Alice in the 'Resident Evil' movie franchise - delivered the tot on Sunday (02.02.20), Us Weekly has confirmed.
It is the third child for Milla and her husband, British director and producer Paul W.S. Anderson, as they already have two daughters, 12-year-old Ever and four-year-old Dashiel.
The birth happened just shortly after Milla took to her Instagram account on Sunday to tell her 3.1 million followers that her daughter's due date was Monday (03.02.20).
She posted: ''Due date is tomorrow so getting ready to go to the hospital at anytime now!! It's funny because I thought having our 3rd would be a piece of cake, but I'm actually really nervous, now that I know what to expect! Anyway, hopefully the next post I make will be a picture of our newest little girlie girl! Wish me luck everyone!! (sic)''
Milla announced her pregnancy in August 2019 and it came just a few months after the 'Hellboy' star bravely decided to share in May of that year that she to had to have a ''horrific'' abortion two years ago after she went into early labour at just four months pregnant whilst on a shoot in Eastern Europe.
Telling the world about her pregnancy on Instagram, Milla previously posted: ''Knocked up again. After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn't want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we're in the clear AND we found out that we've been blessed with another girl! Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I'll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m (sic)''
