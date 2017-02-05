Milla Jovovich claims working on the 'Resident Evil' movies has improved her housework skills.

The 41-year-old actress stars as Alice in the action franchise and says her extensive fight training has helped her in other areas of her life as she's so capable of doing things with both hands now.

She said: ''I'm practically ambidextrous now. I can shoot, twirl swords, even do the hoovering with both hands.''

Milla prefers to do her own stunts when she can and usually embarks on ''Camp Evil'' training for months before filming begins.

Discussing a particular scene in 'Resident Evil: Apocalypse', she told Empire magazine: ''If we can shoot something practically, we go for it.

''That bike was on a rig and really did descend from the ceiling, with me flying down on it.

''I'm always u for doing my own stunts and wirework.

''I start training two months before a 'Resi' shoot - it's like Camp Evil.''

But while she's at home with weaponry, there are some aspects of the work Milla isn't so keen on.

She said: ''What I'm not a fan of is driving heavy machinery. Anything involving motorbikes terrifies the life out of me.''

Milla - who has nine-year-old daughter Ever with husband Paul W.S. Anderson, the director of the series - admits working on the films often impacts on her dreams.

She said: ''Do I get weird dreams when I'm filming? Are you kidding? I started getting zombie nightmares around the third one.

''I'd wake up, tell Paul about them, and he'd immediately start writing them down.''