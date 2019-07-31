Woodstock 50 has officially been cancelled.

The event was supposed to take place in August to honour the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock festival, but on Wednesday (31.07.19) Variety magazine confirmed the festival has officially been cancelled, just weeks before it was due to begin.

Variety cited multiple sources, and said that stakeholders and vendors were notified by organisers on Wednesday that the festival would no longer be taking place.

The news comes after funding agency Dentsu Aegis Network claimed in April that the event - which was originally due to see the likes of Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, and The Killers take to the stage - would be cancelled.

In a statement, the agency said: ''It's a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements. We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival. But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don't believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees. As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.''

However, at the time, festival organisers disputed those claims.

In a separate statement, the organisers said: ''Woodstock 50 vehemently denies the festival's cancellation and legal remedy will (be) sought.''

The cancellation follows the news that Miley Cyrus, The Raconteurs, The Lumineers, Santana, and Pussy Riot all pulled out of the event recently.

Jay-Z, The Black Keys, Dead & Company, and John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival also cancelled their appearances at earlier stages.