Woodstock 50 - the festival set to honour the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock festival - has officially been cancelled, according to Variety magazine.
Woodstock 50 has officially been cancelled.
The event was supposed to take place in August to honour the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock festival, but on Wednesday (31.07.19) Variety magazine confirmed the festival has officially been cancelled, just weeks before it was due to begin.
Variety cited multiple sources, and said that stakeholders and vendors were notified by organisers on Wednesday that the festival would no longer be taking place.
The news comes after funding agency Dentsu Aegis Network claimed in April that the event - which was originally due to see the likes of Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, and The Killers take to the stage - would be cancelled.
In a statement, the agency said: ''It's a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements. We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival. But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don't believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees. As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.''
However, at the time, festival organisers disputed those claims.
In a separate statement, the organisers said: ''Woodstock 50 vehemently denies the festival's cancellation and legal remedy will (be) sought.''
The cancellation follows the news that Miley Cyrus, The Raconteurs, The Lumineers, Santana, and Pussy Riot all pulled out of the event recently.
Jay-Z, The Black Keys, Dead & Company, and John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival also cancelled their appearances at earlier stages.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...