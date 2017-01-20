Miley Cyrus' weed buddy Wayne Coyne is keen to pit the pop star against rapper Wiz Khalifa in a charity "smoke-off".
Now that pot smoking is becoming more mainstream throughout the U.S., the Flaming Lips star is encouraging charity groups to seek out high ways to make money.
And he believes a Cyrus versus Wiz smoke-out would be a lot of fun - and he'd put his money on the Wrecking Ball star.
"Miley is young enough (and) gets to a point where it doesn’t really affect her," Wayne tells Billboard. "I would put my money on her just because she’s used to winning contests. Her competitive side kicks in... Why don't you present that idea and we'll make it a smoke-off for charity?"
