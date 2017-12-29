Miley Cyrus has wished her ''cute ass'' parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus a ''happy'' 24th wedding anniversary.

The 'Malibu' hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday (29.12.17) to share an old photograph of the couple - who also have children Brandi, 30, Trace, 28, Braison, 23, and Noah, 17 - and gushed about her folks.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: ''Happy anniversary to my cute ass parents! Love you @tishcyrus @billyraycyrus (sic)''

Tish shared the same image on her profile, and added: ''24 years today .... happy anniversary @billyraycyrus (sic)''

And sharing a photo of them on their special day, the country legend wrote: ''Celebratin' 24 years of marriage with my love @tishcyrus (sic)''

The 25-year-old pop megastar previously revealed the most important thing she's learned from her parents' marriage is to ''celebrate your love's journey''.

She said: ''One thing I've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same. Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!''

Earlier this year, the couple had their divorce case dismissed.

The 56-year-old musician and his wife are seemingly going strong now, despite having filed for divorce numerous times.

A court threw out their case on account of the pair failing to attend their case resolution hearing.

E! News reported that an FCCR (Family Center Case Resolution) hearing was held for the pair on May 23 this year, and the minute notes stated: ''The parties have been properly noticed of the proceedings and, having failed to appear, the court orders this case dismissed for delay and prosecution.''

If the couple - who married in 1993 - did decide to push forward with their divorce, they will have to file brand new papers.

Billy and Tish, 50, first filed papers back in 2010, stating at the time they were working through ''personal matters''.

They said in a joint statement at the time: ''As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family. We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers.''

A year later, the 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker was confirmed to have filed a request to withdraw his divorce petition, but the pair filed once again in 2013.