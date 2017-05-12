Miley Cyrus was ''always a little controversial''.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter has sparked controversy with some of her eye-catching on-stage antics over the years - but Miley has claimed her outrageous behaviour is simply a reflection of her personality.

The outspoken star made the claim during an interview with Radio Disney on Thursday (11.05.17), when reflected on her time on the TV series 'Hannah Montana' as she watched her audition tape for the Disney show.

Speaking about the clip, which has been obtained by ET Online, the blonde-haired beauty - who was wearing a T-shirt featuring a slogan on it for the audition - said: ''My T-shirt says, 'I Should Have My Own TV Show'.

''[I was] always a little controversial, from the beginning.''

'The Last Song' actress also admitted she has always been an outspoken character, and was always destined for stardom.

In the clip, Miley is asked if she is signed to a music label, and she replied: ''No, but it is going to happen.''

This comes shortly after Miley revealed she hasn't taken drugs in weeks.

The singer has admitted to being a frequent user of marijuana over the last few years, but Miley has now decided to kick the habit.

She explained: ''I ­f***ing hate it when people can't adjust. I used to [resist changing]. But I haven't smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I've ever [gone without it]. I'm not doing drugs, I'm not drinking, I'm completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.''

Miley also claimed she hasn't found it hard to give up taking drugs.

She said: ''It's easy, dude. When I want something, it's f***ing easy for me. But if anyone told me not to smoke, I would have not done it. It's because it was on my time.''